'Connect us all to help share this pain': Manitoba chiefs offer prayers, condolences to Saskatchewan

First Nations organizations in Manitoba are expressing heartbreak for Saskatchewan in the wake of a stabbing rampage on the weekend, with at least one leader worried about more attacks happening in other communities.

Chief Derek Nepinak of Minegoziibe Anishinabe (Pine Creek First Nation), on the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying "no amount of words of condolences can set straight the tragedy that has unfolded … nor words mend the broken hearts of those who have survived such tragic loss."

A spike in the use of illicit drugs and prescription drugs, combined with the isolation and mental health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, have created "a grave situation" in many First Nations communities, Nepinak wrote.

"Unfortunately, it is no surprise that an event like this could unfold in our rural treaty territories as some of our communities are ticking time bombs of potential large-scale violence."

Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower from Weldon, Sask., was identified as one of those killed. Flowers have been placed around his home. (Don Somers/CBC)

Ten people died in the attacks on Sunday, which also left 18 others injured, in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, Sask.

Neither of those totals include the Sanderson brothers, Damian, 31, and Myles, 30, the primary suspects in the stabbings. Damien was found dead Monday morning in a heavily grassed area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police continue to search for Myles. A warrant has been issued for him on multiple charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter.

RCMP have not said what motivated the attacks but believe some victims were targeted while others were chosen at random.

Nepinak, the former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, expressed "great sadness" for the James Smith community, saying in his written statement that he has many friends there and personal ties to Chief Wally Burns and members of councils past and present.

"Although the details of the violence in James Smith is unknown at this time, violent crime is a daily reality in many of our communities … putting people's safety and wellness in jeopardy," he wrote.

He called on federal and provincial governments to better fund security measures on First Nations to help restore a sense of safety.

Governments in recent years have reduced the ability of communities to provide adequate emergency responses by replacing the band constable program with an underfunded band safety officer program, Nepinak said.

Minegoziibe has less than one full-time position for a safety officer in a community with up to 3,000 people at times, he said.

"I am aware that a police presence is not the only solution, but it is part of bigger solutions" that communities have been implementing, which include addictions treatment, mental health supports, language revitalization, cultural reclamation and economic opportunity, Nepinak wrote.

Other First Nations organizations in Manitoba have also offered messages of sympathy.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization, which represents 34 First Nations and more than 81,500 people in southern Manitoba, posted a Facebook message on Monday to "those who have been injured physically, spiritually and emotionally by this tragic occurrence."

"SCO sits in prayer alongside devastated and heartbroken relatives connected to James Smith Cree Nation, in what is now called Saskatchewan, Canada, as we grapple with the loss of sacred life and community members," the post said.

"In times like these, we call on our traditional ways as we grieve and ask the Creator to connect us all to help share this pain."

Deputy Grand Chief Cornell McLean of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs also posted a Facebook message on Monday, sending "many prayers and condolences" to James Smith.

"We lay tobacco down for those who begin their journey home too early. Our hearts are with the family and surrounding communities as they cope with these losses," the message said.

Premier Heather Stefanson said she reached out to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe soon after hearing of the "horrific tragedy" to offer condolences and anything Manitoba might be able to offer to help.

"This is a very significant tragedy for those communities, for Saskatchewan, for Canada," she said, and thanked the RCMP for the work they are doing to find Myles Sanderson.