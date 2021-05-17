Manitoba man charged with impersonating police officer to gain access to locked-down First Nation

An eastern Manitoba man was arrested for driving a look-alike police car and impersonating an officer earlier this month, Manitoba's First Nation Police Service says.

The 45-year-old man drove into Waywayseecappo First Nation, which is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on May 8, passing through a security checkpoint set up to restrict access to the community in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The man approached the checkpoint in a white Ford Taurus with bars on the rear windows and writing that said "Police Interceptor," and said he was there to visit a location in the First Nation, MNFPS said in a press release on Monday.

"It's troubling to see he put enough effort into purchasing a vehicle like that to make it look like a police cruiser. That's troubling. What was his intent," said Insp. Dave Scott with MFNPS.

He returned a short time later, asked the woman at the checkpoint for her ID and said he wanted to detain and search her. He then drove away saying he was "just kidding."

"I was shocked especially for his comment to the one girl at the security site that he wanted to search her. That's a little alarming, a little upsetting. We don't know who he was targeting, who he was looking for," said Scott.

Chief heard of complaints

Chief Murray Clearsky of Waywayseecappo said he had been getting complaints from security staff about the suspicious man and called police.

"I guess he went out of his way to access our community. If he went that far, with a fake police car, who knows what else he would do," said Clearsky.

Scott is praising the work of security personnel who got the man's licence plate number, and of police for tracking him down.

The MFNPS and RCMP went to a house in Rossburn, Man., and arrested the 45-year-old.

They seized a 2014 Ford Taurus that looked much like a police car, as well as red and blue plug-in LED flashing lights, the release said.

The man was charged with impersonating a peace officer and released.

Clearsky also wants him to be charged with violating a COVID-19 health order.

"He showed a lack of respect for our bylaw in our community trying to keep people safe from COVID. It shouldn't have happened but it did. People are relieved and happy he got caught," said Clearsky.

The man will appear in court at a later date.