Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer charged with assault after watchdog investigation

An officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service has been charged with assault following an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

On Nov. 5, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in the province, announced it was looking into an incident that took place on Nov. 3, 2020, in Portage la Prairie, Man.

At 10:19 a.m. that day, RCMP responded to a call about an assault taking place on Oxford Common, a street in the south end of Portage la Prairie.

Mounties arrived and later placed an off-duty Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer under arrest.

The IIU's civilian director determined at the time it was in the public interest for the police oversight agency to investigate.

Two months later, the officer was charged with assault, mischief and breach of an undertaking, the IIU said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

He was released and will appear in Portage la Prairie provincial court on Feb. 9.

The charges haven't been proven in court.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service, which was originally established as the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council Police Department, provides policing to several First Nations communities in southern Manitoba, including two communities near Portage la Prairie.

