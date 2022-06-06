14-year-old girl found safe after going missing in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba First Nations police say a missing 14-year-old girl who was reported last seen on Saturday in Portage la Prairie has been found safe.
Police say teenage girl found safe on Monday afternoon
The girl was dropped off at a home on Second Street NW at about 8 p.m. Saturday, and when family went to pick her up the next day, she wasn't there, police said in a news release on Monday.
Shortly after police issued the release, they announced she was found safe.
CBC News has removed her photo and name to protect her identity, as she's a minor.
