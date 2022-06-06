14-year-old girl found safe after going missing in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba First Nations police say a missing 14-year-old girl who was reported last seen on Saturday in Portage la Prairie has been found safe.

The girl was dropped off at a home on Second Street NW at about 8 p.m. Saturday, and when family went to pick her up the next day, she wasn't there, police said in a news release on Monday.

Shortly after police issued the release, they announced she was found safe.

CBC News has removed her photo and name to protect her identity, as she's a minor.

