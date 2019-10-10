Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer arrested for impaired driving

An officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was arrested for impaired driving early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

Around 4 a.m., Selkirk RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who had just left a business on Highway 59 on Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle and made a traffic stop on Highway 4 near Road 320, RCMP said. The driver, a police officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, was arrested for impaired driving.

The 32-year-old man was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

RCMP said it is investigating, and the province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, has been notified.