Serious incident involving police being investigated on Manitoba First Nation

A team of investigators from Manitoba's police watchdog are in Long Plain First Nation examining what they would only say is a "serious incident."

The team was deployed Tuesday night, said a spokesperson from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

"A more detailed release will be issued later this morning," the spokesperson said in an email.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Long Plain First Nation, about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg, is the headquarters for the Manitoba First Nations Police, which provides policing in six Indigenous communities in the province.

No one from the MFNP responded to requests for an interview.

The chief of Long Plain deferred comment to the RCMP, then to the IIU.