First Nations police search for man wanted in alleged sex assault of another man, one in custody

A man accused of sexually assaulting another man at a house party in western Manitoba last month has been arrested by First Nations police as the force continues hunting for a second suspect.

A 30-year-old victim reported to police that he had been sexually assaulted on July 6 by two men in a residence on Waywayseecappo First Nation, located about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, First Nations police said in a press release Monday.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service, which provides policing in six Indigenous communities in the province, said they were contacted by Saskatchewan RCMP on Aug. 12 about the reported assault that occurred in the community of about 1,400 people.

"It's a difficult situation, I understand, for the victim, but certainly we're going to follow up and do the best we can to get him justice," Insp. Dave Scott of the First Nations police force said in a phone interview.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man who has been charged with sexual assault and was being held in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

The investigation continues as police search for the outstanding suspect. Scott said police will issue a warrant for his arrest if he is not located within 24 hours.

