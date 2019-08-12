Police dog credited with rescue of rural Manitoba assault victim

Manitoba First Nations police are crediting their police dog with rescuing a man who escaped an assault with serious injuries.

The service said it was called to help RCMP officers from the detachment in Virden, Man., about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at a call of an assault at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police were told three male suspects were seen physically assaulting the victim, who later left the scene bleeding excessively from his forehead and face.

RCMP called in the Manitoba First Nations Police Service dog, Ceto, to help with the search for the victim.

Police said the dog found a track heading through a bush area, near a river, which lead to the man who was unconscious under a large tree and covered in blood, about 200 metres away.

He was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries, police said.

"It is believed that the victim would not have been located without the assistance of the K-9 Ceto during this incident," Manitoba First Nations police said in a release.

Police took three suspects into custody in connection with the incident.

