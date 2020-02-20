'Critical step' to reconciliation: Manitoba to transfer control of northern airports to First Nations

Manitoba has begun the process of transferring the province's northern airports and marine operations to First Nations ownership and operation.

Premier Brian Pallister and Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs met Thursday to sign a memorandum of understanding that will formalize discussions toward a transfer agreement.

When complete, the transfer will allow the creation of a Manitoba First Nations Airport Authority, Dumas said in a news release from the province.

Pallister called it "a critical step toward furthering true reconciliation in Manitoba."

"The Manitoba government continues to support the creation of First Nations-led partnerships and ventures and this is the first formal step in developing a viable ownership model and sustainable business plan for a First Nations-led northern airports authority," he said.

"Such an agreement would give First Nations independence in controlling the transportation infrastructure they depend on daily and benefit northern economies."

The province's Northern Airports and Marine Operations has a network of 23 airports and five marine facilities, the province said.

The network covers an area of Manitoba from Selkirk north to Sayisi Dene First Nation and from Brochet east to Shamattawa First Nation.

The northern airports and ferry infrastructure provides a lifeline for remote communities, allowing the transportation of medical patients, essential supplies such as food and medication, and provincial service staff from several departments, said the news release.

"The AMC leadership has been resolute for many years on the need for improved transport infrastructure, including air services, for our First Nations across our traditional territories," Dumas said.

"On behalf of the AMC, I commend the premier and province of Manitoba for their efforts at strengthening our relationship through economic reconciliation."

The province and AMC will work together in the coming months "to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with a smooth transition of assets" that would begin this summer, the province's news release stated.