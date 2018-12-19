'Tearing us apart': Combatants in junior hockey tussle meet in court Wednesday

A hearing for five Manitoba First Nations seeking to block a new hockey league will begin in Winnipeg Wednesday, after the communities allege the league poached their players and left their teams in jeopardy.

The First Nations, which all had teams in Manitoba's Keystone Junior Hockey League last year, allege organizers from the newly formed Capital Region Junior Hockey League used confidential information from Keystone to their advantage when creating the new league.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Capital Region league was created in May when five former Keystone teams withdrew from the Junior B league, leaving only the five First Nation communities. In addition to their legal concerns, the Keystone teams say the move created separate leagues for Indigenous and non-Indigenous teams.

"That's not reconciliation. That's tearing us apart," said Glenn Hudson, Chief of Peguis First Nation.

"As leadership, we need to promote reconciliation. That's one of the reasons why we filed that court injunction to look at getting our league back together: First Nations and non-First Nations teams, playing in a competitive spirit, competitive game like hockey."

The legal counsel for the Capital Region teams and Hockey Manitoba declined to comment Tuesday as the matter is before the courts.

'Our kids are losing interest'

The five First Nations behind the lawsuit are Peguis First Nation, Norway House Cree Nation, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Fisher River Cree Nation and Cross Lake First Nation.

The Capital Region teams are the Arborg Ice Dawgs, the Lundar Falcons, the Selkirk Fishermen, the St. Malo Warriors and the North Winnipeg Satelites. All five were formerly members of the Keystone league before splitting off in May. The league's inaugural season began in October.

In October, one of the five remaining Keystone teams, the Fisher River Hawks, announced a one-year leave of absence from the league, further reducing the league's pool.

Mike Spence, head coach of the Peguis Juniors, said the result has been a drop in motivation and interest among his players.

"Right now it seems like all our kids are losing interest around this area. It's different," he said.

"We still have players, but it's having a hard time getting them out, getting them motivated to get back into things."

Peguis, which has been the Keystone league champion for the past three years running, has been in the league for decades, Spence said. In recent years, playoff games would garner as many as 1,500 fans.

"We obviously had three-time defending champions in this league, and we were on schedule to do a fourth," Hudson said. "And I think that's something that some of the southern teams didn't like."

Racial tone to decisions: Chief

The communities filed a statement of claim with Court of Queen's Bench on Oct. 31 against the new league, its five teams, the Manitoba Amateur Hockey Association and Hockey Manitoba.

Hudson said in November an estimated 20 players were plucked from the ranks of the remaining teams in the KJHL, including four from Peguis.

In addition to the injunction halting the Capital Region Junior Hockey League's season, the First Nations are seeking damages for alleged breaches of contracts with players.

The lawsuit doesn't include allegations of racism. But Hudson said he sees a racial tone to the new league's decisions.

"I think that's what the underlying message is there," he said Tuesday. "That's something I certainly don't appreciate, because our children deserve just the same as any other children living in the city of Selkirk or any other community."

Hudson questioned the argument that the new league was to improve travel time for teams in the Capital Region league.

"If that were a concern for them, why are they travelling from Arborg to St. Malo, where it's an hour and a half [in travel]? Arborg's only a half-hour from Peguis, and Lundar's only 40 minutes from here," he said. "So to me, those arguments don't fly."

The hearing will begin in a Winnipeg courtroom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.