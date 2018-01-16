More First Nations begin evacuations as fires continue to burn in the Interlake

Fires burning in Manitoba's Interlake region have forced four more First Nations to begin evacuations, sending vulnerable community members to hotels in Winnipeg and Dauphin.

"At this point it's primarily the people with the highest health concerns … seniors as well as young children," said Jason Small, a spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross, which the federal government called in to support the communities.

The latest First Nations to begin moving people out of the area are Little Saskatchewan, Pinaymootang, Skownan and Dauphin River.

Community members from most of the communities will stay in hotels in Winnipeg, except for those from Skownan, who went to Dauphin, Small said.

Lake St. Martin First Nation announced Wednesday night that it was sending seniors, infants and those with chronic illnesses to Winnipeg.

Earlier this week, Misipawistik Cree Nation near Grand Rapids, Man., sent community members from about 80 households to Grand Rapids and Thompson after a grass fire destroyed two homes.

Small didn't know how long people might have to stay in hotels before they can safely return to their homes.

"Right now, we're just going to start getting everybody registered and make sure they get everything they need," he said.

The largest fire in the area is near Homebrook, a community north of Lake Manitoba that's about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. It was 144,000 hectares, more than 80 kilometres long and approximately 16 km wide at its widest point, the provincial government said Wednesday afternoon.

The province's wildfire service has issued air quality warnings for central and southern Manitoba and several highways have been shut down due to smoke.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder forecasts some scattered showers throughout the province on Thursday and Friday, although it's difficult to predict how much precipitation will actually fall and where.