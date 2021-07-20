More than 1,600 evacuees leaving 4 Manitoba First Nations as wildfires burn near Ontario border

Four First Nations in eastern Manitoba are being evacuated because of smoke from forest fires burning near their communities.

The Red Cross says more than 600 people have already been flown out of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation.

Over the next few days, the remaining populations of those two First Nations will also leave, amounting to another 500-700 evacuees. The communities are located near the Ontario border and are only accessible by plane.

Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations, located further west along the shores of Lake Winnipeg, have also begun evacuations.

Five hundred people with high health priority have begun leaving those two communities, according to Jason Small, spokesperson with Canadian Red Cross in Manitoba.

"Our team is coordinating flights. We have to accommodate for the size of the air strip, so sometimes it's small planes," Small said.

Evacuees are being put up in hotels in Winnipeg and getting meals, transportation, and mental health supports from the Red Cross.

"We may have to look at different communities but at the moment we can support everyone in Winnipeg," he said.

'It's urgent': Bloodvein First Nation councillor

Bloodvein First Nation band councillor Ellen Young said her community is particularly concerned about a new fire that started on Sunday night about 6 km from the Bloodvein bridge.

It's close to hydro lines and also affecting visibility on the road into the community, she said.

"It's urgent," Young said. "The smoke was coming into Bloodvein quite heavily."

"If it jumps the road to the west side, our community could be really in jeopardy," she said.

For now, only about 200 community members with health issues that could be affected by the smoke are leaving, she said.

"We have three bus loads of people that are going to be coming in. We also have some people with their own vehicles who will be driving in...we may have to get planes, we aren't sure."

Manitoba Wildfire Service's fire map, taken on Monday evening, shows several fires located near Bloodvein First Nation marked as "monitored." The community says its particularly concerned about a wildfire located just a few kilometres from them. (Manitoba Conservation and Climate)

Travel ban for area, no cottagers allowed

Effective 8 a.m. today, the Manitoba Wildfire Service has also issued a travel ban for the area.

The Wildfire Service's "Area 4" includes the large area between Lake Winnipeg and the Ontario border. It stretches north to Poplar River First Nation and south to the the Wanipigow River.

There will be no access to cottages, and permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour's notice, the province says.

"Right now we have a couple of larger fires that are burning on the Ontario Manitoba border," said Don Hallett, assistant director of Manitoba Wildfire Service.

The two provinces are coordinating fire-fighting efforts, Hallett said.

"Unfortunately, at this given time, all of Western Canada seems to have a lot of fires occurring. So it's harder and harder to share those resources."

Hallett said there are no further evacuations planned at this moment, but surveillance of current fires was hampered Monday because north winds pushed smoke into Winnipeg, grounding some aircraft.

The area between Lake Winnipeg and the Ontario border— which encompasses the four First Nations that are being evacuated— is under a travel restriction. No access to cottages is allowed, and permanent residents must be ready to leave at an hour's notice. (Manitoba Wildfire Service)

Extremely dry conditions hamper fire fighting efforts

Hallett said unlike the last two summers where Manitoba saw lots of rain, this year's weather is posing a challenge for fire crews.

"Unfortunately this year, being extremely dry right from the very beginning of spring, we've had a number of fires occurring closer to populated areas than what we're accustomed to in the past," he said.

"We're always concerned when when we have these long drought type periods because it makes fires that much harder to put out."

There are more than 130 wildfires currently burning in Manitoba, most of which have been started by natural causes like lightning, Hallet said. About two dozen fires are listed by the province as out of control.

Most of the province remains under a burn ban in an attempt to prevent more fires. Travel bans are also in effect for some backcountry areas.