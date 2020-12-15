Expanded vaccine eligibility details to come at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Members of the province's vaccine task force will make an announcement on opening up eligibility for the vaccine to the general population at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on the task force, said last week that all Manitobans 95 and over and First Nations people 75 and over would soon be able to book appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Reimer and Dr. Marcia Anderson, lead for the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team, will hold a news conference about vaccinations at 12:30 p.m.

This will be the first time members of the general public, outside of congregate living settings or certain front-line professions, have become eligible to receive the vaccine in Manitoba.

Normally, the province doesn't announce ahead of time who is going to become eligible, but health officials wanted to give advance notice to people who might require assistance making their appointments and getting to a facility to get their vaccine, Reimer said last week.

Family members and caregivers will be able to book appointments for someone else, and attend appointments to help them through the clinic. An online booking system is currently in the testing phase.

The next immunization supersite planned for Manitoba will be at the former Selkirk and District General Hospital at 100 Easton Dr. in Selkirk. It is set to open in early March and will serve as a hub for the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Another supersite serving the Southern Health region will be in the Morden-Winkler area, opening sometime in mid-March. Officials have not yet announced the exact location.

First Nations vaccination update

Health officials will also give an update Wednesday on First Nations COVID-19 immunization efforts.

The pandemic is disproportionately affecting First Nations people in Manitoba, who account for two-thirds of all active COVID-19 infections in the province.

As of Friday, Manitoba had 788 active cases involving First Nations people, amounting to 67 per cent of all cases. First Nations people make up about 10 per cent of the province's population.

That is one of the key reasons Manitoba has prioritized First Nations people in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

Earlier this month, a vaccination pop-up site opened in Winnipeg to immunize health-care workers employed in Manitoba First Nations communities as well as Indigenous traditional healers and knowledge keepers.