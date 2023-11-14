Content
Manitoba

Man from Manitoba First Nation dead after going to fight in Ukraine, chief says

The chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba says one of the community's residents has died after going to fight in Ukraine.

Opaskwayak Chief Maureen Brown says family was notified Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Ukrainian sappers inspect a field for explosive devices, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 9, 2023.
Ukrainian sappers inspect a field for explosive devices on Nov. 9. Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown says a man from her community is dead after going to Ukraine to fight following Russia's invasion of the eastern European country in 2022. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Chief Maureen Brown of Opaskwayak Cree Nation says Austin Lathlin-Bercier went to fight with the Ukrainian army shortly after the war broke out last year.

His family received word Monday that he had died, she said.

The First Nation did not provide more details about his death.

Global Affairs Canada has not released any information.

Brown said flags in the community have been lowered and there will be a service to honour Lathlin-Bercier at a later date.

