Rain will bring some relief for fire-ravaged communities, but uncertain how much

Some scattered showers could be coming to help firefighting efforts in southern and central Manitoba, but how much remains to be seen.

There are fires burning in a number of areas in the province, sparked by tinder-dry conditions and fanned by strong winds.

There is some hope for rain for central Manitoba, where many of the fires are burning, including the largest near Homebrook, which had grown to between 60,000 and 70,000 hectares as of Tuesday.

The largest fire in the province is burning in the area of Homebrook and Gypsumville, in the Interlake. (Submitted by )

But it's hard to say how much moisture will fall, said Environment Canada meteorologist Shannon Moodie.

"We can see the smoke plumes on satellite and it's just so disheartening," she said.

"So hopefully there is relief in sight. I know the firefighters out there are doing the best that they can, and if there's any way that the weather can assist them, we definitely hope that that is coming."

CBC Manitoba meteorologist Jon Sauder reports that a cold front passing through the region will bring a change in the weather, happening some time around midday on Wednesday.

After that comes an extended period of wet and cooler weather, with showers or periods of rain from Thursday through Saturday.

The long-range forecast shows Thursday will have the heaviest rain, but showers will be come more scattered on Friday and Saturday.

"We're really heading into a very unsettled pattern," Moodie said, adding that it will stir up some pockets of precipitation.

"So not a broad swath of area is likely going to get showers."

More significant rain will fall in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba on Thursday, with the possibility of some thunderstorms, she said.

Two homes were destroyed and about 80 households had to flee after a brush fire burned out of control into Misipawistik Cree Nation near Grand Rapids, Man. on Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds blew the Homebrook fire past the perimeter firefighters had established. As of Tuesday, it had grown to between 60,000 and 70,000 hectares. (Submitted by Colleen Liske) Another fire near Carberry fuelled by extremely dry conditions and strong winds forced a mass evacuation of 18 homes in southwest Manitoba in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Carberry is about 159 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The fire is mainly within the Canadian Forces Base Shilo range and training area. The base issued a statement Wednesday saying the fire had not grown significantly in the last 24 hours, having stalled in the northeast corner and mostly burned out in the south west area.

The fire burned an area of approximately 15,000 hectares. It's believed a lightning strike started the fire, the statement said.

The fires forced the closure of several sections of highway on Tuesday. Those include:

Highway 5, from seven kilometres south of Highway 1 to 10 kilometres north of Highway 2 (between Carberry and Glenboro. That section reopened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Highway 6, between Highway 60 and St. Martin Junction.

Highway 307, from Seven Sisters Falls to Eleanor Lake/Otter Falls.

Also on Wednesday, the province announced the closure of Highway 39, from Highway 10 to Highway 392.