Aspiring firefighters in Manitoba getting new burn house in Brandon

People training to become firefighters in Manitoba will get a new facility for practice putting out fires in a controlled environment, the provincial government announced Friday.

The live fire training building — also referred to as a burn house — at Manitoba Emergency Services College in Brandon is 22 years old and has to be either upgraded to meet national standards or replaced, the province said in a news release.

The Manitoba government opted to build a new facility for the college's site at the Brandon airport, the release said.

"The Manitoba Emergency Services College here in Brandon is a critical training facility for firefighters and we want to ensure they have the best teaching tools available so when they graduate, they are ready to respond to emergencies and save lives," Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said in the release.

Construction of the new building is slated to start in spring. The current burn house will be used in the meantime, the release said.

Thousands of aspiring firefighters have used the burn house over the last couple of decades to gain experience for their careers, the release said.

The Manitoba Emergency Services College trains professional structural firefighters and paramedics. Roughly 40 students graduate from the college every year, it said.