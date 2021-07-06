Travel restricted across central, southern Manitoba due to fire risk

Extreme fire danger levels due to prolonged dry conditions have pushed the Manitoba government to cancel all burn permits and restrict travel across a wide swath of the province, including much of the Interlake and the southeast.

All provincial burn permits are cancelled in areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, and 10, where Level 2 travel restrictions have been imposed, the province said in a Tuesday news release.

That means that all motorized backcountry travel, including via ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds, and campfires are only allowed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., the province says.

Landing and launching watercraft is only permitted on developed shorelines.

Wayside parks remain open.

Burn permits are also cancelled in all provincial parks outside the travel restriction zones.