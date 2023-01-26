Manitoba government to hand out cheques to help with rising food, fuel costs

The Manitoba government is cutting $225 and $375 cheques as part of a new affordability package billed as a carbon tax relief fund, intended to help people make ends meet in a time of high food and fuel costs, the premier says.

"It is getting hard to afford the basic necessities. We hear Manitobans when they say they can they can hardly afford to put gas in their cars," Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference on Thursday.

The $200-million fund will benefit roughly 700,000 people older than 18 who lived in the province on Dec. 31, 2021, and whose family net income that year was less than $175,000, with or without children.

A single person who meets the criteria will receive $225, while couples will receive $375. For couples, the lower income earner will receive the cheque. They will begin to be mailed out at the end of this month, the government website says, but the process will likely take up to six weeks.

Stefanson said the carbon tax is adding to people's financial burden, and called on the federal government to put a stop to it.

"This is something that they have imposed on not just Manitobans but on Canadians, and it's something that we ask them, particularly during these very difficult times, this is something that they could halt immediately," Stefanson said.

CBC News requested a comment from the Prime Minister's Office and federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault but didn't immediately receive a response.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg on Sept. 1, 2022, to discuss, among other things, carbon tax. At that time, Trudeau suggested Stefanson wasn't being honest about the impact of the tax on the average citizen. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously suggested Stefanson isn't being honest with Manitobans about carbon taxes and their impacts on everyday citizens.

"In the places like Manitoba, where the federal price on pollution applies, average families get more money back from the price on pollution than the extra price on pollution costs them," he said in a visit to the province in September.

This is the provincial government's second round of help to address inflation. In 2022, Manitoba targeted families with children, low-income seniors and people receiving income assistance.

Stefanson said the carbon tax relief fund is part of an $850-million package that will be made public in the coming days. The money is meant to address financial pressures within the health-care system, support Manitoba municipalities with targeted project funding and help communities and industries to continue to recover, she said.