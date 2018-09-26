Skip to Main Content
Manitoba writes off Blue Bombers stadium loan

Manitoba writes off Blue Bombers stadium loan

The Manitoba government is writing off the second of two loan segments that helped finance a new stadium for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Writeoff will affect the final deficit figure for the last fiscal year, to be revealed this week

The Canadian Press ·
The Manitoba government is writing off more of the loan that helped finance the Blue Bombers' new stadium. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Manitoba government is writing off the second part of the loan that helped finance a new stadium for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Premier Brian Pallister says there is no reasonable chance the Bombers and others in the consortium that owns Investors Group Field can repay the $82 million.

The province has already written off another $118 million, set up by the previous NDP government, that helped get the stadium built in 2013.

Premier Brian Pallister says there is no reasonable chance that the Bombers and others in the consortium that owns Investors Group Field can repay the $82 million. (CBC)

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the new loan writeoff will affect the final deficit figure for the last fiscal year, which will be revealed later this week.

The government is making other financial adjustments that will hurt its bottom line, including adding $22 million in liabilities for environmentally contaminated sites.

Pallister says the changes are needed to make the government's finances transparent, and he remains committed to balancing the budget by 2024.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us