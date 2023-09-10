Manitoba Fibre Festival weaves local crafters and farmers together
Art show, workshops and market featured at annual weekend event
Fibre artists across the province headed to the Manitoba Fibre Festival on Saturday to connect with Manitoba's growing crafting community.
"It has grown very much over the years. Every year new people learn about the festival and when they come they meet other people with similar interests," said organizer Margaret Brook.
The festival is designed to bring together those with an interest in fibre arts, such as knitting, felting, yarn spinning and latch hooking, with those who produce the materials they use — sheep and alpaca farmers, Brook said at the festival Saturday.
While the items crafters make out of the fibres can be expensive, Brook said the final product is worth the price.
"You make a garment that you cherish and you take good care of and you keep it for years," she said.
The festival kicked off Friday at the Red River Exhibition grounds and lasted until Saturday. It included a curated fibre art show, workshops and a market.
Lace-making techniques, machine knitting and sheep shearing were also showcased at the event.
"It's about sustainability," said longtime knitter Deb Stewart.
"It's about why we need good water, good grass so you can feed the sheep, shear the sheep, wash the sheep, knit the sheep," she added. "It's like the perfect cycle of life."
Stewart has been knitting since she was just five years old. She learned how to spin yarn 12 years ago.
"It's a good place to put your energy, but it's also good for the soul," she said, adding that she likes to give away the garments she creates, which include anything from socks to shawls.
The festival is also a good place to get new craft ideas, support other artists and learn new skills, Setward said.
The first fibre festival was held in Winnipeg in 2013.
With files from Radio-Canada's Simon Deschamps