Bus fares, water rates, building permits among fee increases taking effect in Manitoba on Jan. 1

Inflation won't be the only thing hitting the pockets of Manitobans in the new year: Several planned fee increases are set to go into effect Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Transit will raise adult cash bus fare by five cents to $3.15, an increase of 1.16 per cent. That comes along with an expansion of the WinnPASS program, which will give a 50 per cent fare discount to eligible youth , which also starts New Year's Day.

The City of Winnipeg will also increase building permit fees. Base fees for new construction and additions will rise to $233 from $230.

Water and sewer rates will also increase on the first day of 2023. Water rates will rise by five cents, an increase of 2.5 per cent, to $2 per cubic metre per quarter. Sewer rates will also rise five cents, a 1.7 per cent increase, to $2.96 per cubic metre per quarter.

Canada Pension Plan premiums will go up by 7.3 per cent, which could cost up to $255 per person annually.

Employment Insurance premiums are set to increase by up to 5.2 per cent.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) estimates the combined increases will cost businesses up to $325 more per employee.

The federation has called on the federal government to freeze CPP and EI contributions, which increase annually based on the rate of inflation.

"It's important to note that pandemic recovery has been very slow for a lot of businesses," said Kathleen Cook, CFIB's provincial director.

"In Manitoba, about half of local businesses are still carrying pandemic-related debt that they now need to pay off. And 44 per cent of small businesses in Manitoba say that they're still below their normal pre pandemic revenues."

Not all groups support the call to freeze CPP and EI contributions.

Molly McCracken, Manitoba director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, says those contributions are meant to help people later in life.

"They do need to go up so that people have enough money to pull on them when they retire, and that is designed to prevent poverty amongst seniors," she said.

If a freeze to CPP and EI contributions is not possible, Cook says, the federation would like the federal government to offer a refundable tax credit to small businesses to offset the costs.

There are other things governments can do to help, McCracken says.

One option is to increase the minimum wage beyond what the provincial government has already planned. While the province has promised to bring the minimum wage up to $15 an hour by October, McCracken said a living wage in Winnipeg is $18.34.

"That's just the basic wage that people would need to take home to cover the cost of living, housing — just a really basic lifestyle," she said.

Expanding what is covered under public services, through social housing and public health care, and by funding public transportation, are other ways to lighten the burden on people, particularly those with low and fixed incomes, McCracken says.