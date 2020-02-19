More than $127K of contraband seized from Stony Mountain Institution, correctional service says

The Correctional Service of Canada says more than $127,000 worth of contraband has been seized along the perimeter of Stony Mountain Institution this month alone.

Three packages containing items such as crystal meth, pills, tobacco, cell phones and other electronics have been picked up by staff members patrolling the medium security unit, the CSC said in a news release Tuesday.

Police have also been notified, the agency said.

The CSC, which manages a number of correctional institutions of various degrees of security, said it is enforcing stricter measures to prevent contraband from getting into its institutions.

It also works with local police forces to take actions against people who try bring in contraband, it said.

A telephone tip line is set up at all federal correctional facilities so that the CSC can receive more information about security activites relating to drugs and general safety of inmates, visitors and staff.

The anonymous line can be reached toll-free number at 1‑866‑780‑3784.