Manitoba hosts federal ministers to talk about new federal health funding

Manitoba's premier and two senior ministers are holding a news conference Friday morning with their federal counterparts about finalizing the new health-care funding agreement.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon are hosting the 8:30 a.m. news conference with federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada's premiers last week to pitch a plan to send roughly $46.2 billion in new health funding to the provinces and territories over 10 years to help prop up a faltering health-care system.

The premiers gathered Monday to announce they had accepted the proposal, ending a months-long negotiation standoff.

"We've accepted this for now. But we do recognize that this is not a long-term solution to the health-care funding that is needed within our country," Stefanson — current head of the Council of the Federation, a group that represents Canada's premiers — later told CBC News.

Duclos and LeBlanc then embarked on a cross-country tour to hold bilateral meetings with individual provinces to finalize the deal and determine where the provinces will allocate their shares of the funding.