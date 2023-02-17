Manitoba hosts federal ministers to talk about new federal health funding
Canada's premiers announced Monday they had accepted federal $46B proposal
Manitoba's premier and two senior ministers are holding a news conference Friday morning with their federal counterparts about finalizing the new health-care funding agreement.
Premier Heather Stefanson, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon are hosting the 8:30 a.m. news conference with federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada's premiers last week to pitch a plan to send roughly $46.2 billion in new health funding to the provinces and territories over 10 years to help prop up a faltering health-care system.
The premiers gathered Monday to announce they had accepted the proposal, ending a months-long negotiation standoff.
"We've accepted this for now. But we do recognize that this is not a long-term solution to the health-care funding that is needed within our country," Stefanson — current head of the Council of the Federation, a group that represents Canada's premiers — later told CBC News.
Duclos and LeBlanc then embarked on a cross-country tour to hold bilateral meetings with individual provinces to finalize the deal and determine where the provinces will allocate their shares of the funding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?