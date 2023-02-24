New federal health-care funding targets family and mental health services, surgical backlogs

Manitoba and the federal government have struck an agreement in principle on a deal that will see more than $6 billion in health-care funding flow into the province.

The money will improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health-care workers in the province, a news release from Health Canada with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Friday morning.

Manitoba is now the sixth province to sign an agreement in principle for the new health-care funding, following Ontario and the four Atlantic provinces.

But Premier Heather Stefanson wasn't exactly raving about the deal on Friday, saying the funding for Manitoba is equivalent to about two per cent of the province's overall health budget.

"So this is not going to have a significant impact in terms of the long-term financial viability of health care in Manitoba. But we recognize this is a step in the right direction so we're accepting the funds," she said.

Work will now begin on a detailed three-year action plan containing targets and timelines for those improvements, the news release says.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the federal funding is a step in the right direction but is a small percentage of Manitoba's overall spending. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada's premiers on Feb. 7 to pitch a new 10-year, $198.6-billion plan, of which $46.2 billion is new money, including an unconditional $2-billion Canada Health Transfer top-up to address immediate pressures on each province's health system.

Of that $46.2 billion, $25 billion was set aside for separate bilateral deals between the federal government and each province and territory. That money comes with conditions aimed at improving four priority areas: family health services, health workers and backlogs, mental health and substance use and a "modernized health system."

At a first ministers' meeting on Feb. 13, the premiers announced they had accepted the $198.6-billion proposal, ending months-long negotiations.

For Manitoba, that amounts to about $6.7 billion over the 10 years, including $72 million of the immediate, one-time health transfer top-up, which is to be directed to urgent needs, such as long wait times for surgeries.

The federal government said it will also work with Manitoba to streamline foreign credential recognition for internationally educated health professionals, Friday's release stated.

Duclos and federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc spent the past two weeks on a cross-country tour to discuss where each province's share of the $25 billion would be allocated.

They met with Manitoba Stefanson and a handful of her ministers on Feb. 17.