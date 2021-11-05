Manitoba asks federal government to send ICU nurses to help with COVID-19 4th wave crisis

Manitoba is asking the federal government to send intensive care unit nurses to the province to help with the fourth wave of COVID-19 as critical care beds are close to capacity and causing massive system backlogs.

The province made the request over the weekend and is still waiting for a response from Ottawa, officials said in a statement on Monday.

Manitoba has requested 15 to 30 intensive care nurses for approximately six weeks.

The assistance would increase the province's ICU capacity to address continued pressure in major acute care facilities due to the effects of COVID-19 while allowing more surgeries to take place, a spokesperson said.

As of Monday morning, there were 102 patients in Manitoba critical care units, which is up nearly 17 per cent from just a week ago, a spokesperson from Shared Health said.

Among the 102 people, 35 were COVID-19 patients and all but one were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the past week, 22 people were admitted to Manitoba ICUs for treatment of COVID-19, including two on Sunday, reaching a high of 106 ICU patients at one point over the weekend.

Manitoba's pre-pandemic baseline for ICU beds is 72.

The announcement from the province comes the day after 10 Manitoba doctors penned a letter to the premier asking for the military to be called for help, and for the province to crack down on people who are breaking public health orders.

Dr. Jillian Horton, a general internist at Health Sciences Centre, was one of the signatories.

"We are dancing around zero capacity every single day," she said in an interview on Monday, before the province announced its request for nurses.

"There is no more buffer ... there is no room for additional waves of cases or an onslaught of people needing ICU care."