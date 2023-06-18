Voters cast federal byelection ballots Monday in Winnipeg South Centre, Portage-Lisgar

Canadians are expected to elect four new members of Parliament in byelections on Monday — and two of them will come out of Manitoba.

Voters will be going to the polls in the Manitoba ridings of Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar.

The race in Winnipeg South Centre became necessary after the death late last year of Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr.

The governing Liberals have chosen Carr's son, Ben, as the party's hopeful. The former school principal will face Damir Stipanovic, an air traffic controller running for the Conservatives; Julia Riddell, a clinical psychologist representing the NDP; Doug Hemmerling, an educator with the Green Party; Tylor Baer, a DJ with the People's Party of Canada; and Tait Palsson, running as an independent.

Voters will hold in their hands the lengthiest ballot in Canadian history. Forty-two other names are listed as part of a co-ordinated effort from the Longest Ballot Committee to protest the first-past-the-post voting system.

The riding has selected a Liberal MP in 10 of the past 11 federal elections, aside from the 2011 vote when Joyce Bateman won the seat when the federal Conservatives were running a majority government.

Battle for right-leaning voters

Meanwhile, Portage-Lisgar is traditionally held by the Conservatives, but the People's Party of Canada is trying to outflank them from the right side of the political spectrum.

Conservative candidate Branden Leslie, who worked for a grain farmers' advocacy group, is being challenged by People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.

In the 2021 election, Portage-Lisgar was one of the ridings where the PPC got its highest support, earning around 22 per cent of the vote, though still shy of the almost 53 per cent earned by the Conservatives.

Leslie and Bernier will be on the ballot alongside Liberal candidate Kerry Smith, who leads a Métis employment and training department, Lisa Tessier-Burch, a teacher running for the NDP and Green Party candidate Nicolas Geddert, who has worked in housing.

The byelection was prompted after former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen resigned her seat earlier this year.

People in both ridings can vote Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.