3 people died in 3 separate vehicle collisions in 24 hours: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating three deadly vehicle collisions that occurred over 24 hours this weekend.

Of the three separate incidents, one involved a pedestrian and another involved three vehicles and a semi truck, RCMP said in a news release issued on Monday.

The first occurred early on Sunday.

RCMP were called just after 4 a.m. where a semi truck had hit a pedestrian in the westbound lane of Highway 1, west of Richer between Road 41E and 42E, in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne.

Officers say a 46-year-old man was walking on the highway when he was hit by the semi.

The pedestrian, who is from Steinbach, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later that afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., RCMP were called to a multiple vehicle collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park, about two kilometres from the Falcon Lake exit on Highway 1.

A 20-year-old man from Prince George, B.C., who was travelling eastbound veered into oncoming traffic at a curve.

His vehicle hit a pickup truck before colliding with a semi truck. A third vehicle ended up in a ditch after swerving to avoid the collision.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

Early on Monday morning at about 1 a.m., RCMP were called to Crane River First Nation for a report of a single vehicle rollover.

Officers say a 36-year-old Brandon man lost control of the car while making a turn, and his vehicle rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

RCMP are investigating these deaths with the forensic collision reconstructionists.