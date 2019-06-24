Man dies after van-train crash near Austin, Man.
A 55-year-old man is dead after the van he was driving and a train collided in Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on June 20.
Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to the collision near Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at about 10:30 p.m. last Thursday.
The van driver, who was from the rural municipality of North Cypress-Langford, was found dead at the scene.
Investigators determined an eastbound CN train hit the northbound van.
Alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, RCMP said.
The investigation continues.
The death comes four days after a teen died in a motorbike-train collision east of Winnipeg.
