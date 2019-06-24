Man dies after van-train crash near Austin, Man.

A 55-year-old man is dead after the van he was driving and a train collided in a small Manitoba community between Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to the collision near Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at about 10:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The van driver, who was from the rural municipality of North Cypress-Langford, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators determined an eastbound CN train hit the northbound van.

Alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.

The death comes four days after a teen died in a motorbike-train collision east of Winnipeg.

