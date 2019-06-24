Skip to Main Content
Man dies after van-train crash near Austin, Man.
A 55-year-old man is dead after the van he was driving and a train collided in Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on June 20.
CBC News ·
RCMP said a man from the rural municipality of North Cypress-Langford is dead after a train-vehicle crash on June 20. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A 55-year-old man is dead after the van he was driving and a train collided in a small Manitoba community between Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to the collision near Austin, about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at about 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. 

The van driver, who was from the rural municipality of North Cypress-Langford, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators determined an eastbound CN train hit the northbound van.

Alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.

The death comes four days after a teen died in a motorbike-train collision east of Winnipeg.

