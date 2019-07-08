Man, 18, dead after rollover on Manitoba highway

An 18-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and rolled on a Manitoba highway Sunday.

RCMP from Ste. Rose du Lac arrived at the crash scene on Highway 278 near Reedy Creek — east of Riding Mountain National Park and about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the man was driving north on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The 18-year-old from nearby Bacon Ridge, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

More from CBC Manitoba: