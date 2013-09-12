Early 2019 numbers suggest progress on reducing fatal crashes on Manitoba roads: MPI

Manitoba Public Insurance says a significant drop in the number of people killed in fatal crashes on Manitoba's roads so far this year is a "very positive" sign of progress.

Five people in Manitoba died in crashes during the first two months of the year, according to the public insurer — a 50 per cent drop from the average of 10 people killed over the same period each year since 2009.

This year's number marks a 62 per cent drop from last year, which saw 13 fatalities in January and February.

MPI has been working to get drivers more invested in roadway safety through its road safety action plan, called "Save the 100." It asks Manitobans to consider the ripple effect of fatal crashes on the loved ones of the 100 people, on average, who have died in collisions each year over the past decade.

'Every one of their lives mattered'

MPI's Satvir Jatana is encouraged by 2019's early numbers, but says more needs to be done.

"While the first two months of 2019 are very positive, there is still much work to do as we strive for zero fatalities," Jatana said in a release Thursday.

"The reality is that every single person killed in a motor vehicle collision over the last decade had a personal connection to someone. Each and every one of their lives mattered.

"Manitobans need to be less accepting towards road fatalities and more committed to driving motor vehicle-related deaths down to zero."

MPI also reports the province saw no off-road vehicle fatalities during the first two months of the year. Last year, three people were killed using off-road vehicles over the same time period.

The "Save the 100" campaign is part of MPI's three-year "Road to Zero" safety plan, launched in the fall of 2017.

The plan includes goals to better co-ordinate road research and planning across agencies, improve safety for vulnerable drivers through smarter road design, and reduce impaired and distracted driving through increased cultural awareness of road safety.

