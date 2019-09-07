Man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash in RM of Springfield

A 31-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after a fatal collision in the rural municipality of Springfield, Man.

RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, when a vehicle heading north on Provincial Road 207 crossed the centre line and collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man from Lorette, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene, just south of Highway 1, police said in a news release Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old from Ile des Chênes, has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

The investigation continues.