Woman, 29, killed in collision near Teulon

A woman is dead after the SUV she was driving collided with a pickup truck in the rural municipality of Rockwood over the noon hour on Tuesday.

RCMP said the woman, 29, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Road 90 North and Road 7 East, about 10 kilometres southwest of Teulon.

Investigators determined the SUV was heading west down Road 90 when it collided with the pickup truck that was travelling south on Road 7.

The 51-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol weren't factors in the crash, RCMP said.

More from CBC Manitoba: