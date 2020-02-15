Manitoba canola farmers keeping close eye on railway blockades following difficult harvest

Canola farmers in Manitoba are watching nervously as rail lines across the country stay shut down after anti-pipeline protests prompted CN Rail to temporarily suspend parts of its network.

Charles Fossay, the vice-president of the Manitoba Canola Growers Association, said the train stoppages are the latest hurdle for farmers to clear after a difficult harvest.

"Everybody is concerned. This has been a very difficult year," said Fossay. "We had a dry spring and then a very wet fall that delayed harvest. There's a lot of canola still out in the fields waiting to be harvested."

He said the past year's harvest was weighed down by factors including an unseasonable snowstorm in October , a rail workers strike in November and train derailments in December .

And the rail blockades now popping up across the country have farmers waiting anxiously to see what happens next.

"Prices have gone down. Farmers are very concerned about their cash flow, very uncertain as [to] what the prices are going to do over the next few months and very cautious about what they are going to be seeing in the spring," he said.

"Because they really don't know what the prices are going to be or what the markets are going to do."

WATCH: Ripple effects across Canada from train stoppages

After a backlog from CN Rail worker protests in November, businesses that rely on transporting cargo via rail are stalled again after anti-pipeline protests lead to a shutdown of CN’s network in Eastern Canada. 1:53

Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers, said the trains have only been stopped for a few days, but he's worried about what might happen if they don't start running soon.

"Any time there is not movement, that means that those cars are not available, they're not unloading, they're tied up — and so that will consequently roll down to the elevators and the primary loading stations," he said.

"So there's a good chance that the elevators will fill up and then the terminals will not accept any grain. So then we have no ability to haul our grain to the elevators."

'Year from hell'

Fossay said while farmers are used to ups and downs, there seem to be more bad years than good ones lately.

"With all the problems we've had between trade and growing the canola and harvesting the canola and marketing the canola, this is going to be the year from hell that a lot of farmers are going to remember for a long time," he said.

He said the delays caused by rail stoppages have him worried Canada is starting to lose its reputation as a reliable supplier for importers.

Charles Fossay, president of Manitoba Canola Growers Association, said he's worried about how rail stoppages could impact farmers' livelihoods. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

"They expect the product to be delivered to their mills in a timely manner. And every time there's a delay of the shipments and the arrival of these shipments at their mills, they start looking for alternative suppliers," he said.

"So if we start losing buyers, that means basically our prices are going to go down because nobody's going to want to buy from us unless we can sell it to them at a very low price."

He said he estimates that for every week the trains aren't running, it will take two to three weeks to catch up — which could lead to backlogs that could spell trouble for canola farmers.

"The rails are going to start prioritizing what products they're going to ship," he said.

"And they might decide rather than shipping grain that it's more profitable for them to ship oil propane or other goods, and just leave the grain more or less as a secondary priority."