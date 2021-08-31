'An extremely challenging year for Manitoba … farmers'

As the harvesting season gets underway, cereal grains and oil seed producers can already see the writing on the wall.

The lack of precipitation — until it was likely too late — and excessive heat throughout the summer meant that for many farmers in Manitoba and across the Prairies, this year's is going to be something other than a bumper crop.

