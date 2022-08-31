Some Manitobans relieved to get cash to help with inflation, but advocate says it's not enough

Jenna O'Hare says the money the province announced Wednesday to help Manitoba families struggling with inflation comes at the perfect time.

With back-to-school expenses popping up now that September has arrived, "it's a tight time of year, especially with food prices and gas prices and everything," said the mom of six kids, who range from three months to 16 years old.

"I think it's a great thing. It'll be a huge help to our family and probably every other family out there."

On maternity leave from her job at a pharmacy, O'Hare said money has been tight throughout the summer, meaning her family has scaled back fun activities like visiting museums that they might have otherwise done.

The government says it plans to cut cheques for families, seniors and people on income assistance as part of a new $87-million family affordability package of benefits to help make ends meet in a time of high inflation and rising costs.

That includes a $250 cheque for the first child and $200 for each additional child in families with a household income under $175,000 in 2021.

O'Hare said that money — which for her is expected to total $1,250 — will probably just help her family get by.

Money for seniors

The government pledge also includes $300 for senior households with income under $40,000, as long as they claimed the education property tax credit last year.

But those who didn't get the tax credit because they received employment and income assistance or rent assistance will still get a cheque, a provincial spokesperson said.

That's all welcome news for Frank De Bari, who said he and his wife have had to cut back on eating out, taking vitamins and buying costlier foods as the cost of living rises.

"It's tougher times and we have to learn to make it," De Bari said, adding they have no shortages of places in their budget where the extra cash will come in handy.

Senior Alicyn Goodman said she's looking forward to the extra cash too, as long as she qualifies. She said she feels seniors in Manitoba have been neglected financially.

Winnipeg senior Alicyn Goodman said she's still not sure whether she'll qualify for the money, but she's glad the province is doing something for seniors. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"I think they should still think about us. They should realize that some people are having real trouble living with the money that they've got," Goodman said, adding that it can be especially hard for seniors to afford any extras.

"I know people are depending on their children to give them money so they can go out and hear jazz and have a beer on a Saturday afternoon."

More support needed: advocate

Molly McCracken, Manitoba director at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said it's good to see the province doing something to help people struggling with inflation.

But she wonders why the funds announced are being offered even to those with incomes as high as almost $175,000 instead of just people who have lower incomes.

"If you are a modest income earner, inflation is eating up more or even most of your money to just get by these days," she said.

"So I would have liked to see more targeting for modest and working class Manitobans."

Molly McCracken is the Manitoba director at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. McCracken says the money the province announced to help with inflation falls short of what's needed as costs continue to rise. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

McCracken said people without kids were left out of the announcement, which laid out money she said "falls short of what's really needed to help Manitobans" as the cost of living rises so high.

"It is not a large amount of money when you consider how much the cost of food has gone up," she said, adding that the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment has also gone up by $150.

"So it's really not a lot for families who are struggling with very, very high costs."

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont called the plan another example of how the provincial government is "still completely out of touch," pointing to the education tax rebate earlier this year that included large cheques cut for billionaires .

The new government assistance money is too political, Lamont said, "in that it's just designed to appeal to voters without actually making sure they're helping the people who are really in need."

"There are so many people who are going to be left out by this. It's really a shame because it's not enough," he said.

In an emailed statement attributed to Opposition Leader Wab Kinew, the Manitoba NDP accused Premier Heather Stefanson of "trying to buy Manitobans' support" with their own money.