Manitoba government dishes out dollars 'to help families make ends meet'

The Manitoba government is cutting cheques for families, seniors and people on income assistance as part of a new family affordability package of benefits to help make ends meet in a time of high inflation and rising costs, the premier says.

"Manitobans have been through a lot in the past few weeks, months and years, from the pandemic to flooding, the unjust war in Ukraine and now record inflationary pressures," Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference on Wednesday to announce the $87-million package.

"It is beyond clear that many Manitobans are hurting. While Manitoba families are resilient, this economic rough patch has created the perfect storm, with unprecedented cost increases hitting us everywhere we turn."

Manitoba families with children and a household income of less than $175,000 in 2021 will receive a benefit cheque of $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.

An estimated 145,000 families will get an average of approximately $440, totalling $63 million, the province said in a news release.

An estimated 52,500 seniors with family income less than $40,000, who claimed the education property tax credit for seniors on their 2021 income tax return, will get a $300 cheque in the mail. In all, the seniors' portion will total $16 million.

The remaining $8 million will go to Manitobans receiving employment and income assistance (EIA), through an increase to the basic needs rate starting in October 2022.

EIA general assistance clients without dependent children will receive an extra $50 per adult each month. All EIA disability clients will receive another $25 per household each month.