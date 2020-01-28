Manitoba government to spend over $800K on self-isolation units for homeless, meals to low-income Manitobans

Manitoba Families will be spending over $800,000 combined to add capacity at COVID-19 isolation units for people who are homeless in Winnipeg, and to provide meals to low-income Manitobans who are self-isolating without kitchen access, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Tuesday.

"Our government is working hard to ensure that no one falls through the cracks, as we face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together," Squires said during a news conference.

The province will spend an extra $468,000 for isolation units designated for people who are homeless and tested positive for COVID-19, which are operated by Main Street Project in Winnipeg. The Manitoba government had already spent $1.6 million to help create the site's isolation units.

The self-isolation site has been operating at 80 to 100 per cent capacity. On Tuesday, only half the beds at the site were occupied, but that number fluctuates depending on demand, she added.

The new measures will come as Manitoba public health officials announce 83 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Provincial data says there are now 3,421 known active cases throughout Manitoba, but health officials say that number may be inflated due to a backlog in data entry.

No new data about COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday due to a system reset underway by the province. The data will be reported Wednesday.

People working at licensed child-care centres, nursery schools and family/group child-care homes in the City of Winnipeg, or within the Hanover and Seine River school division boundaries, can now book appointments for COVID-19 testing at the Fast Pass site on Nairn Avenue in Winnipeg, according to the Manitoba COVID-19 bulletin issued Monday.

The Fast Pass site allows eligible people to receive positive test results the same day they're tested, the province's website says.

Eligible people can be rapid tested if they are symptomatic, have a symptomatic household member or were identified as a close contact due to exposure at a school or child care facility.