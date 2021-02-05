Eye doctor raises alarm as cataract surgery wait times balloon due to pandemic response

A plunge in the number of cataract and lens surgeries done in Manitoba during the pandemic is worse than at least eight other provinces, and eye surgeons say patients in the province are suffering as the delayed procedures become more complicated.

"There was a significant backlog before the pandemic and now it has gotten significantly worse," Dr. Jennifer Rahman said during a virtual news conference held by Doctors Manitoba Friday morning.

"The backlog is creating more complicated cataract procedures due to the lengthy wait times, and this will prolong patients' suffering."

There are nearly 5,000 people on the cataract surgery wait list as of October, Doctors Manitoba said, not including a wait list that existed pre-pandemic.

Data collected by the Canadian Institute for Health Information suggests Manitoba has done 44 per cent fewer cataract and other eye lens surgeries from March 2020 to June 2021 than it did pre-pandemic. Manitoba's percentage decrease in those surgeries was the worst among nine provinces.

Wilson Anderson said during the news conference that he still has no surgery date about two years after learning he needed the cataract procedure.

Wilson Anderson used to be a voracious reader who would go through about three books a week. He says his eyesight is so bad now he can only read a few pages a day. (CBC/Doctors Manitoba)

He learned in a January 2020 followup with his ophthalmologist that he would need surgery due to the deteriorating condition of his eyes, which have gotten progressively worse since then.

"My independence has been severely impacted," said Anderson, who served as director of information services with Manitoba's department of sport, culture and heritage before retiring in late 2019.

"I find walking, cooking, taking medications, navigating stairs and steps safely are very difficult for me."

Anderson recently injured his lip and face after suffering a serious fall due to his impaired vision. He can't take his two dogs for nearly as many walks as he used to.

His plans in retirement, which included volunteering for non-profits and taking university courses, have been significantly hampered due to his worsening eyesight.

"He gives a snapshot of what a lot of patients are going through right now," Rahman said.

The longer patients like Anderson wait, the more complicated surgery can be, she said. Daily tasks, driving and working can become progressively more difficult, too.

Pre-pandemic, the national benchmark was to have a patient receive cataract surgery within 16 weeks of being added to the wait list, Rahman said. But in Manitoba, people were waiting close to a year, which Rahman said was a result of a "deficit of surgeons" in the province.

Developed countries should have about eight ophthalmologists for every 100,000 people, Rahman said. Manitoba has just over two per 100,0000, placing Manitoba in the bottom three provinces, she said.

Despite that, some capacity is there — there are 29 eye surgeons who perform surgeries out of the Misericordia Health Centre — but caps on surgery volumes have long made eliminating the backlog a challenge, Rahman said.

The annual cap on cataract surgeries is around 9,000 at the Misericordia, and about 1,500 at facilities in western Manitoba, she said.

Roughly 400 fewer of the procedures were done at centres in Brandon, Minnedosa, Swan Valley and Portage la Prairie during the pandemic, Doctors Manitoba said.

"If we compare ourselves to the other provinces, we should be doing around 15,000 cases a year, which we are not doing," Rahman said. "We may need to do more than that to get down the backlog."

Manitoba set aside $50 million in the first part of 2021 to help chip away at backlogs and wait times. Late last year, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said about $8.8 million had already been spent on cataract surgeries, echocardiograms and other procedures done through private service providers.

The private sector plays an important role but cannot do more complex cataract, retinal and glaucoma surgeries that require sedation or carry higher risks, Rahman said.

Are you or someone you know facing long waits for surgeries, procedures or diagnostic tests? Email bryce.hoye@cbc.ca