Extreme heat warnings continue across Manitoba into the weekend

Temperatures are still soaring in Manitoba as extreme heat warnings continue for most of the province.

As of Saturday morning, Environment Canada's heat warnings were still in place for every part of the province except the Churchill and York areas, near Manitoba's northeastern tip.

That heat is expected to begin to break from north to south later Saturday, with a cold front that will bring a return to seasonal temperatures across northern Manitoba at night, the weather agency says.

Meanwhile, southern Manitoba should expect a warm Sunday followed by cooler temperatures that evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 35 C in parts of Manitoba on Saturday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The heat forecast for this weekend meant Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Capt. Tom Bilous and his crew were set up with a cooling station in the city's Central Park on Friday.

"People are struggling. It's tough. And a lot of people in the downtown core don't have the luxury of air conditioning and they're just trying to keep cool," Bilous said near a setup of shady umbrellas and cases of water bottles.

"The response has been very good. People are very grateful and we're happy to help out."

He said he expects the cooling station will stay in the park for as long as it's needed. That need was apparent Friday — crews had already doled out an entire case of water bottles in their first 20 minutes there.

Bilous reminded people not to be too active in the heat and to try to stay cool when they can.

The heat warning in Manitoba also covers most of Western Canada. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"Just take it easy. Stay in the shade. [Drink] lots of water. Stay hydrated," he said.

"Be patient. This will pass. And if you need to, stop by here. We'll help you out."

This weekend's heat also meant that for only the second time ever, the St. Norbert Farmers' Market planned to close up shop early.

The only other time that's happened was in 2014, when rain and hail flooded it out, the market said in a news release.

The market opened at 8 a.m. Saturday and planned to close at 1 p.m. — an hour earlier than usual.

