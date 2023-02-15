Content
Extreme cold spreads across northern Manitoba

A cold warning for Northern Winnipeg communities.
Northern Manitoba communities are under an extreme cold warning. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Some northern Manitoba communities are expected to be hit by extreme cold weather overnight.

The wind chill is expected to be around –50 in Churchill and York, Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

The wind chill in Gillam and Shamattawa is expected to be around –45 or colder.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, Environment Canada says.

The red shows the affected communities. (Environment Canada/weather.gc.ca)
