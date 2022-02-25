Southern Manitoba to enjoy reprieve from extreme cold as warnings forecast to lift Friday

Southern Manitoba faces extreme cold warnings early Friday, though Environment Canada expects biting winds to finally abate after a days-long period of frigid conditions in the province.

Extreme cold warnings remained in place for parts of the south and eastern Manitoba Friday, including in the north and south basins of Lake Winnipeg, where Environment Canada says to expect wind chill in the –40 range.

Winds are forecast to die down and temperatures to increase there later into the morning, and the same is expected to happen elsewhere in the south, which faces similar wind chill early Friday.

Environment Canada said once the cold wave breaks to expect warmer daytime highs through the weekend and into next week.

As of 6:30 a.m., extreme cold warnings remained in effect for the following places:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and the homeless are at even greater risk.

Manitobans are warned to be mindful of cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes, the weather agency says.