Manitobans begin another week in grips of frigid weather, extreme cold warnings
Wind chill brought overnight lows in -45 range in some areas, weather agency says
Manitobans begin another week under the grips of frigidly cold conditions as more Arctic air blows through much of the province.
After a string of extreme cold warnings throughout last week, the warnings are again in effect for most communities in northern and southern Manitoba on Monday, including the city of Winnipeg, according to Environment Canada.
The northeast and southwest corners of the province, as well as parts of the north including Norway House, The Pas, Flin Flon and the surrounding areas, are the only spots not under the warnings.
Periods of wind chill in the –40 to –45 range were expected through much of the province into Monday morning after lows in the –30 C range overnight. The conditions are expected to improve through the day.
Extreme cold puts everyone at elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, particularly those without proper shelter, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, young kids and people working or exercising outdoors. The conditions also pose risks to pets.
People who will be outside should dress in a wind-resistant outer layer over warm layers that can be removed if you get overheated, Environment Canada says.
Emergency supplies should be kept in vehicles, including blankets and jumper cables. Those working outdoors should be taking regular breaks to warm up.
The following communities are affected by the warnings:
- Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Island Lake, Oxford House, Gods Lake.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Swab Ruverm Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- Virden and Souris.
- The Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
