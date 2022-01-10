Manitobans begin another week in grips of frigid weather, extreme cold warnings

Manitobans begin another week under the grips of frigidly cold conditions as more Arctic air blows through much of the province.

After a string of extreme cold warnings throughout last week, the warnings are again in effect for most communities in northern and southern Manitoba on Monday, including the city of Winnipeg, according to Environment Canada.

The northeast and southwest corners of the province, as well as parts of the north including Norway House, The Pas, Flin Flon and the surrounding areas, are the only spots not under the warnings.

Periods of wind chill in the –40 to –45 range were expected through much of the province into Monday morning after lows in the –30 C range overnight. The conditions are expected to improve through the day.

Extreme cold puts everyone at elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, particularly those without proper shelter, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, young kids and people working or exercising outdoors. The conditions also pose risks to pets.

People who will be outside should dress in a wind-resistant outer layer over warm layers that can be removed if you get overheated, Environment Canada says.

Emergency supplies should be kept in vehicles, including blankets and jumper cables. Those working outdoors should be taking regular breaks to warm up.

The following communities are affected by the warnings :