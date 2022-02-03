Bone-chilling conditions lead to more extreme cold warnings for Manitoba
Warnings issued for all regions save for Island Lake as areas face temperatures in low to mid –30s
Manitoba's relentless cold snap continues on Thursday with some of the lowest temperatures in recent weeks.
An Arctic ridge of high pressure brought more extreme cold warnings for practically everywhere in the province, save for Island Lake and surrounding areas in the east, Environment Canada said.
At 6 a.m., temperatures in parts of the south were frigid: it was just shy of –33 C in Winnipeg, nearly –34 C in Gimli and almost –38 C in Brandon.
That trend continued up through the province: it was –35 C in The Pas, –31 C in Thompson and just under –32 C in Churchill.
Factoring in wind chill, most places in the south could feel more like –40 to –45. Wind chill in the north was in the –45 to –50 range.
Conditions will improve slowly through the day in the south, but then be very cold again into the evening and Friday.
Extreme wind chill is forecast to return to the Westman region in the evening and into Friday, and the dangerously cold wind will stick around in Churchill and parts of the north through the day and into Friday.
The warnings carry an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Watch out for symptoms like muscle aches, chest tightness, shortness of breath, weakness and disclouration in the toes and fingers.
Also be mindful of how the conditions impact pets. If it's too cold for you to stay outside for long, it's too cold for your pets, Environment Canada warns.
The following areas are under an extreme cold warning:
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Churchill.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
The Pas, Wanless, Westray, ClearwaterLake Provincial Park.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- Virden and Souris.
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
- Winnipeg.
- York.
