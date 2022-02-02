Extreme cold settles over Manitoba after blizzard

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for most of Manitoba on Wednesday, a day after a blizzard whipped through the south, closing highways and schools.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure is expected to bring bitter winds to most of the province, with wind chill around –40 in the south and –45 to –50 in the north. At 6:30 a.m., it was –29 C in Winnipeg, –28 in Dauphin, –34 C in Thompson and –31 C in Churchill.

The only areas not under extreme cold warnings are The Pas, Flin Flon, Norway House and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada says winds will die down slightly during the day, before even colder conditions return in the evening and into Thursday.

The extreme cold is expected to ease up somewhat before the weekend.

The conditions bring a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Environment Canada warns people to be mindful of symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and changing colour in the fingers and toes.

The conditions also pose a risk to pets.

More information about how to stay safe amid extreme cold is available on the province's website.

The following areas are under an extreme cold warning: