Extreme cold settles over Manitoba after blizzard
Warnings issued for most of province as wind chill in –40 to –50 range expected
Extreme cold warnings are in effect for most of Manitoba on Wednesday, a day after a blizzard whipped through the south, closing highways and schools.
An Arctic ridge of high pressure is expected to bring bitter winds to most of the province, with wind chill around –40 in the south and –45 to –50 in the north. At 6:30 a.m., it was –29 C in Winnipeg, –28 in Dauphin, –34 C in Thompson and –31 C in Churchill.
The only areas not under extreme cold warnings are The Pas, Flin Flon, Norway House and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada says winds will die down slightly during the day, before even colder conditions return in the evening and into Thursday.
The extreme cold is expected to ease up somewhat before the weekend.
The conditions bring a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Environment Canada warns people to be mindful of symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and changing colour in the fingers and toes.
The conditions also pose a risk to pets.
More information about how to stay safe amid extreme cold is available on the province's website.
The following areas are under an extreme cold warning:
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Churchill.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- Virden and Souris.
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
- Winnipeg.
- York.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?