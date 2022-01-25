Biting wind, frigid temperatures extend extreme cold warnings for most of Manitoba

Another day, another extreme cold warning for most of Manitoba.

The province has faced a string of blowing snow, winter storm and extreme warnings this month, including on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for most of Manitoba due to bitterly cold Arctic air expected to bring winds in the 15 to 20 km/h range, and wind chill values of –40 in the south and –45 in the north.

Winnipeg was colder than –33 C around 6 a.m., with a forecast high of –22 C, while Thompson and other parts of the north dealt with temperatures of about –32 C early in the morning and projected highs of around –19 C.

The weather prompted several school divisions to close or cancel buses.

Transportation was also cancelled buses for adults who participate in day programs through the provincial Community Living DisABILITY Services due to the conditions. Day programs stayed open for those who could get dropped off.

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in minutes under extreme cold conditions. Extreme cold also carries an elevated risk of hypothermia. Environment Canada reminds pet owners that if it is too cold for you to be outside, it's also too cold for your pet to remain outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to rise significantly by Tuesday night.

The following communities are affected by the extreme cold warnings :

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Brochet.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Gillam.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Shamattawa.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Swan River Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

The Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Winter storm watches are also in effect Tuesday in Churchill and York in the northeast of the province. Winds in gusting from 60 to 80 km/h are expected to bring blizzard conditions on Wednesday, so Environment Canada has advised against travel.

The only parts of the province not under some kind of warning or watch Tuesday were north and northwest of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipegosis, including Norway House, The Pas, Flin Flon and surrounding areas.