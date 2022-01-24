Extreme cold warnings in effect for most of Manitoba
Wind chill in –40 to –45 range expected everywhere save for southwest, northeast, parts of central Manitoba
Extreme cold warnings were in effect for most of Manitoba Monday morning as bitterly cold Arctic air settled in over the province.
Environment Canada issued the warnings for the entire province save for the southwest, northeast and some areas north of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipegosis.
The Arctic air mass was expected to bring 15 to 20 kilometre per hour winds, with wind chill values projected to hit –40 in the south and –45 in the north.
Conditions are expected to improve significantly Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
The latest warnings continue a pattern of extreme cold, winter storm and blowing snow advisories that have been issued several times this month across Manitoba.
The following communities are affected by the extreme cold warnings Monday:
- Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Island Lake, Oxford House, Gods Lake.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Swan River Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- The Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?