Extreme cold warnings in effect for most of Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings were in effect for most of Manitoba Monday morning as bitterly cold Arctic air settled in over the province.

Environment Canada issued the warnings for the entire province save for the southwest, northeast and some areas north of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipegosis.

The Arctic air mass was expected to bring 15 to 20 kilometre per hour winds, with wind chill values projected to hit –40 in the south and –45 in the north.

Conditions are expected to improve significantly Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The latest warnings continue a pattern of extreme cold, winter storm and blowing snow advisories that have been issued several times this month across Manitoba.

The following communities are affected by the extreme cold warnings Monday: