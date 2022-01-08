Extreme cold warnings issued for most of northern, southern Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings are in effect this weekend for many communities in both northern and southern parts of Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, Environment Canada says.

In the top part of the province, a period of very cold wind chill is expected, with clearing skies and overnight lows in the minus-30s, leading to extreme wind chill values of –45 overnight, the weather agency said in an alert.

During the day on Sunday, those wind chills may ease up a bit, but they'll drop back to extreme lows that night, it said.

In most of Manitoba's southern half, a period of very cold wind chills is also expected as cold Arctic air surges into the province.

Brisk northwesterly winds and cold temperatures will bring wind chill values to between –40 and –45 in parts of the province overnight and into Sunday morning, the alert said.

Wind chill values of –40 are expected to return and spread throughout southern Manitoba on Sunday night and into Monday morning, it said.

A full list of which communities are affected by the warnings is available online.

The weather agency warned that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, especially young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outside and people without proper shelter.

It urged people to dress in a wind-resistant outer layer over warm layers you can remove if you get too hot.

Drivers should keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, like extra blankets and jumper cables, and outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

The weather agency also warned that if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's also too cold for any pets.