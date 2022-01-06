Manitoba extreme cold warnings extended through most of province

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for another day in most of Manitoba, with wind chill expected to make it feel as cold as –50 in the north and –45 in the south on Thursday.

Similar warnings were issued Tuesday and Wednesday for most of the south, central, north and northwestern parts of the province.

The movement of cold Arctic air flowing into Manitoba has now resulted in more areas in the north being added to the warnings, while some parts of eastern Manitoba are no longer under warnings.

Parts of the north had lows colder than –30 C overnight; with the wind chill, it felt like –45, Environment Canada says. Those conditions will continue through the day with wind chill expected to make it feel as cold as –50 in some areas.

In the south, wind chill values in the –45 range are expected through the day.

The current conditions, which carry an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, are expected to continue overnight but may improve Friday morning.

Manitobans are asked to beware of symptoms brought on by extreme cold, including muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness and other extreme cold-related symptoms.

The following areas are included in the warnings:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Brochet.

Churchill.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Gillam.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Virden and Souris.

York.