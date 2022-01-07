Extreme cold warnings over in far north but continue for most of southern half of Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings that have been in effect for much of Manitoba for days have been ended in parts of the north but continue for the southern half of the province on Friday.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for most of the south, central, north and northwestern parts of the province.

Warnings in the north remain in effect for Flin Flon, The Pas, Thompson and surrounding areas, which had temperatures in the –35 C range and wind chill values that made it feel like –45 in the morning, Environment Canada said. Days-long cold warnings in other parts of the north have ended.

The southern half of Manitoba remains under extreme cold warnings, as temperatures fell to around –35 C with wind chills of –40 or colder on Friday morning.

Those conditions bring an elevated risk of hypothermia and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

The extreme wind chill is expected to improve through the day as a low pressure system moves into Manitoba, but a return to less frigid temperatures may not last long. Environment Canada forecasts extreme cold could return by Sunday or early next week.

Manitobans are warned to watch for symptoms brought on by extreme cold, including muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness and other extreme cold-related symptoms.

The warnings remain in effect for the following places: