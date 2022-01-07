Extreme cold warnings over in far north but continue for most of southern half of Manitoba
Extreme cold expected to moderate through day, though could return by end of weekend: Environment Canada
Extreme cold warnings that have been in effect for much of Manitoba for days have been ended in parts of the north but continue for the southern half of the province on Friday.
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for most of the south, central, north and northwestern parts of the province.
Warnings in the north remain in effect for Flin Flon, The Pas, Thompson and surrounding areas, which had temperatures in the –35 C range and wind chill values that made it feel like –45 in the morning, Environment Canada said. Days-long cold warnings in other parts of the north have ended.
The southern half of Manitoba remains under extreme cold warnings, as temperatures fell to around –35 C with wind chills of –40 or colder on Friday morning.
Those conditions bring an elevated risk of hypothermia and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
The extreme wind chill is expected to improve through the day as a low pressure system moves into Manitoba, but a return to less frigid temperatures may not last long. Environment Canada forecasts extreme cold could return by Sunday or early next week.
Manitobans are warned to watch for symptoms brought on by extreme cold, including muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness and other extreme cold-related symptoms.
The warnings remain in effect for the following places:
- Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- Virden and Souris.
- The Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
