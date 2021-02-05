Extreme cold warning issued for all of Manitoba as temperatures plummet

Bundle up, Manitoba — an extreme cold warning has been issued for the entire province.

Environment Canada says an Arctic ridge of high pressure will usher in very cold air from the north into southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba through the weekend.

Forecast lows are expected to be in the –30 C range or colder both Friday night and Saturday night in southern Manitoba. In the north, overnight lows are forecast in the –35 C to –40 C range.

The weather agency says winds of 10 to 20 km/h could make it feel closer to –40 in the south and –45 in the north. The temperature and wind could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in minutes.

The northern regions of Churchill and York are also currently under Environment Canada blizzard warnings, with blizzard conditions expected to last until late Sunday.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the entire province ahead of plummeting temperatures for the weekend. (Environment Canada )

"Some areas may rebound slightly from these bitterly cold values Saturday afternoon but extreme cold warnings will likely remain in place for Saturday night into Sunday morning as well," Environment Canada said in an online weather alert.

"These bitterly cold values will remain in the Prairies into next week."

Daytime highs are expected to be below –20 C across much of Manitoba over the next seven days.

